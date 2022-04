Randy Rhoads continues to inspire guitarists around the world, 40 years after his tragic death. Crazy Train remains his most well-known work for good reason; its solo and riff are iconic. And UK guitarist Sophie Lloyd doesn't just play them with her typical finesse here, but also reworks the track here instrumentally to integrate Ozzy Osbourne's vocal melodies.

To find out more about the story of Randy's work with Ozzy, check out our Randy Rhoads tribute feature.