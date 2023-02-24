Sophie Lloyd and Trivium’s Matt Heafy join forces and turn up the metal for new single Fall Of Man

Sophie Lloyd has released the second single from her for forthcoming debut solo album and it finds the six-string superstar enlisting Trivium’s Matt Heafy for work of virtuosic electric guitar that was partly written live on Twitch.

Titled Fall Of Man, and available now via all the usual digital streaming platforms, the track leans heavily into Lloyd and Heafy’s capacity for box-office metal guitar, big melodies, heavy on the riffs, tricksy phrasing on the leads, the whole nine yards.

Lloyd’s debut solo album, Imposter Syndrome, is inspired by the collaborations Slash hooked up for his debut, and there will be a number of guests on the record. It is her first original material with vocals. Do Or Die, which was released in November 2022, featured Nathan James on the mic. Now we’ve got Heafy, and for a Trivium super-fan like Lloyd, that is pretty darn exciting.

“Working with Matthew K. Heafy has been a dream come true!” said Lloyd. “Trivium have been one of my favourite bands since I was a kid, I used to dye my own Trivium T-shirts and wear them everyday.”

The feeling is mutual. Heafy, who actually worked through some of his ideas for the song in real-time before his Twitch audience, said he was “honoured” to be asked to guest – and a little humbled that Lloyd, who has been tearing it up onstage across the states with Machine Gun Kelly, was a fan of his band.

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter.” said Heafy. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away – so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honoured when asked to guest on an upcoming track. When I learned that Trivium had been a long-time favorite band of Sophie’s – I was humbled and appreciative.”

Lloyd wrote Fall Of Man with drummer Christopher Painter, and used the opportunity to throw in some curveballs. The record is produced by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon) and will be out later this year through Lloyd's own label, Autumn Records.

“My co-writer/drummer Christopher Painter and I had a lot of fun experimenting with different time signatures and using some scales that I don’t traditionally use,” said Lloyd. “Also Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”

You can add Fall Of Man to the digital platform of your choosing now (opens in new tab). A promo video will be released next week.