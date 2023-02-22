Hail to the queen: Sophie Lloyd takes on Avenged Sevenfold in a new shred guitar instrumental cover

Sophie Lloyd really does make her instrumental 'shred' guitar covers of vintage and modern classic songs look easy – but we know how much work goes into them from speaking to her last year. Here she gives Avenged Sevenfold's Hail To The King her signature treatment.

MusicRadar's best rock guitarist of 2022 readers' poll winner spent last year out on the road as part of Machine Gun Kelly's band but will soon be releasing another new solo track Fall Of Man on 24 February from her forthcoming debut album – and Trivium's Matt Heafy guesting on the song's vocals.