Sonible takes AI to the limit with its quick and easy dynamics processing plugin

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

‘Smart’ and affordable limiting that promises one-click results

AI-powered plugins aren’t going away - in fact, we’d expect to see far more of them in 2023. Before we get there, though, we have sonible’s pure:limit, a smart limiter that promises to tame peaks, balance dynamics and find the right levels at the touch of a single button.

pure:limit is designed for people who want fast results and don’t want to worry about tweaking multiple parameters. In fact, we’re told that it offers “automatic parametrization”, along with genre-based profiles and a visual interface that shows you what’s happening to your signal.

You do have some control over the sound, though. The style selector enables you to determine how forcefully the limiting is applied, and the inflate parameter increases vibrancy.

Find out more and download a demo on the Sonible (opens in new tab) website. pure:limit is available now for the introductory price of €35 (regular price €49) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. 

Sonible pure:limit

(Image credit: Sonible)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info