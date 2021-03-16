Someone’s worked out how to play Daft Punk songs on calculators, and it all adds up

We’ve seen musical instruments that look like calculators - step forward Teenage Engineering’s Pocket Operators - but what about a calculator that can be played like a musical instrument?

It turns out that such a thing exists: with a couple of button presses, the AR778 can be turned into a playable (albeit primitive) synth.

Seizing his chance for viral video glory, a Korean YouTuber known as Chaco has got hold of a bunch of AR778s, and is using them to reimagine a variety of classic tracks. Alongside various video game themes, he’s managed to use his calculators to play a couple of Daft Punk classics - Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (see above) and Get Lucky.

Appropriately enough, Ariana Grande’s 34+35 has also been given the treatment as has - of course - Radiohead’s 2 + 2 = 5.

We’re not sure what’s coming next, but may we suggest Feist’s 1234.