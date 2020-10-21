Solar Guitars unveils a frosty new shred machine

Solar Guitars has unveiled the latest high-performance electric guitar in its Type A series, the A1.6 Vinter.

Aggressively contoured with super-sharp cutaways and headstock, the Vinter is finished in an immaculate Pearl White Matte and looks like another serious guitar for metal and shred guitarists.

The spec is very impressive. Like the others in Solar's flagship Type A series, the Vinter has a set maple neck, a 25.5" scale, a 13.78" radius ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo stainless steel frets, and a solid alder body.

It has a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers in the neck and bridge positions, with volume and tone controls and a three-way blade pickup selector.

With an EverTune bridge and Solar's high-ratio (18:1) locking tuners, the Vinter should be able to handle plenty of punishment.

Expect the same super-slinky playability as we have seen from the others in the series, and some nice little touches such as the Luminlay dot markers along the side of the fingerboard.

At $/€1,299, the Vinter looks a decent price, too.

See Solar Guitars for more details.