Software makers Faded Instruments goes hard for its Faded Toolbox

While some hardware companies are finding it hard to deliver the goods during the global electronic parts shortage, it appears that not everyone is similarly off-centre.

Popular plug-in makers Faded Instruments – makers of the Litbit, Hormonal Binaurics, Spectral Disturbtion and Blumen And Pflanzen plugs among many others has just announced their first foray into physical hardware – The Faded Toolbox range of hardware.

Adopting the Eurorack format (of course) but crafting their own colourful bespoke-sized cases, it’s a set of 1U Itelligel modules all of which are entirely passive. So there’s no electricity required.

The team have also teased larger modules on the way, right up to a full 3U active synth and modular physical version of some of their famous plugins.

Right now the range looks like this:

Jangler

Jangler is described as a ‘Touch Based Signal Masher Upper’ which uses your body as a conductor to modulate the signal so – as the team say – “you become the patch cable”! Potential uses they suggest are using it as mixer with your movements determining the output mix, a paneer and even a clock ‘twanger’ for creating unique rhythms.

Switchertine

This is a simple signal switcher with a mute feature. Use it as 1IN/2OUT to switch between sending your signal to two different places, or use it as 2IN/1OUT to alternate between two inputs. Each Switchertine has two identical switching sections, and each switch has a center position which mutes the signal. The team describe it as “simple, basic, but very useful!”

Attenulos

Attenulos is a pair of attenuators with logarithmic knobs that five a curve response as they’re increased. Once again, the system is entirely passive to there’s no power required.

Multy

Multy is a passive dual 1:3 or single 1:6 multi out. Now you can easily split a signal into three, two signals into three or one signal into six. If nothing is plugged into the input of one of the mults, it will just duplicate the other one. So, it’s both a 1:3 or a 1:6 mult.

Konnekt4/6

Is a tiny modular patchbay that can sit at the centre of your system, keeping things organised while running signals into and out of the box. While it’s currently offered as 4in/4out or 6in/6out, it’s also available in a ‘Plus’ version with variable mult functionality.

Attenumixto

Now get two for the price of one with two attenuators and a mixer in one unit. Attenumixto is a passive dual attenuator and/or two channel mixer. As an attenuator, the knobs are linear – which some people say is better for CV than audio. As a mixer, the knobs are more logarithmic.

Pre-orders start now, with shipping starting in the first week of September.

And head here to find out more about the Faded Toolbox and place your orders.