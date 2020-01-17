Slipknot's Mick Thomson UK meet and greet event announced

Slipknot meet and greet events are rare these days, and even rarer in the UK. So the chance to meet Mick Thomson to talk guitar is a special opportunity.

He'll be appearing at retailer guitarguitar's Birmingham branch at 6pm on 23 January for an exclusive signing before Slipknot play the city's arena the following night.

It's first come, first served so best to get there early and the shop encourages fans to bring items they would like Mick to sign. Staff will also hand out flyers to be autographed too.

We can attest that Mick not only loves to talk guitar, he knows about every detail of his Jackson Soloist signature models, so this is going to be an unmissable event for Slipknot's guitar playing fans.

For more info visit guitarguitar.co.uk