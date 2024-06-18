"Sleep tight, Paul": Stars pay tribute to Sunchyme DJ Dario G

Stars from across the dance music world and beyond have paid tribute to Dario G, who has died, aged 53.

Paul told me many times over the last year ‘Go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this Sigala

Dario G, real name Paul Spencer, was diagnosed with late-stage cancer last year and posted updates on his condition on social media.

A family statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight any more. He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Shine bright our big star.”

Spencer was best known for the 1997 anthem smash Sunchyme, a track he created as part of a trio, alongside Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer. The band, Dario G, took its name in tribute to long-serving Crewe Alexandra gootball club manager Dario Grady. Latterly, Spencer performed solo as Dario G.

Sunchyme reached number 2 in the UK, and the following year the trio release Carnaval de Paris for the World Cup in France.

Tributes have poured in from fellow artists.

Sigala, real name Bruce Fielder, known for hits including Came Here For Love and Sweet Lovin’, wrote, "A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people and will live on forever through his music."

Spencer had been open about his condition, revealing that the cancer had spread to his lungs and liver earlier this year.

Sigala continued, “Paul told me many times over the last year ‘Go get yourself checked’ so I’m passing on that message to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to. Our health should be more of a priority! He will be missed greatly. Sending love to his family, rest in peace buddy xx.”

Dance duo Phats and Small wrote, "Lost for words - One of the good guys, you’ll be deeply missed brother,"

British DJ MistaJam wrote: “Sending love and sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, thank you for the music,” while dance act K-Klass said, simply "Sleep tight, Paul."

In his final post, just three weeks ago, Spencer maintained his positive tone, as he had throughout his battle: "I know you’ve all been showing overwhelming support, love and strength for me," he wrote.

"I'm infection-free now but feel I already have the energy to defeat this fully."

