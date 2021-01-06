Slash signature Ernie Ball slinky guitar strings announced

Buying guide (Image credit: ACM SIGGRAPH/VIMEO) The best electric guitar strings 2021: guitar string sets for all styles and budgets

Slash has been a loyal Slinky man for decades - and Ernie Ball has now awarded him rare signature edition electric guitar strings in return. But they won't be around for long.

The 11-48 gauge strings reflect his preference for Power Slinky sets and are ideal for those who tune a half or even whole step down. But there's more going on with the spec here than just thickness.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The Slash custom wound Slinkys feature a Paradigm core wire and plasma-enhanced nickel-plated steel wrap wire with further strength and tuning stability is provided by heavier brass wire reinforcement at each of the ball ends for better tuning stability and strength.

Ernie Ball's Everlast nano treatment over the wound strings also helps to prevent tone killing contaminants between the wrap wire.

The signature strings are available in sets of three in a collectable tin box for $34.99 and can be preordered from Ernie Ball and US retailers including Sweetwater.