Singular Sound introduces BeatBuddy Mini 2 pedal

Singular Sound has announced the BeatBuddy Mini 2, an update to its compact drum machine pedal.

The big changes this time around include double the included content, a reworked LED to make the visual metronome easier to view, and improved sound quality.

SS is also bigging up its new ergonomic button as a big deal for barefoot or socked players. Woo.

Nine drums sets, 24 genres, 200+ styles and all time signatures are onboard, featuring 16-bit sound and recordings of professional drummers.

Otherwise, the pedal operates in the same way as its predecessor, utilising the footswitch to add fills and transition between sections.

The BeatBuddy Mini 2 is available now for $149 from Singular Sound.