Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle dies, aged 38

The acclaimed singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38. His family revealed the news on the singer's social media early on 24 August with the following message:

The post shares lyrics from Earle’s 2014 song, Looking for a Place to Land, from the album Single Mothers: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”

An acclaimed Americana musician, Townes Earle released nine albums during his career with the most recent, The Saint Of Lost Causes issued in May last year.

Margo Price, Stephen King and Robyn Hitchcock are amongst the artists who have offered the tributes to the musician that you can see below.

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle... he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soonAugust 24, 2020

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss.August 24, 2020

How terrible that the great Justin Townes Earle has died - what a merciless place America has become, that yet another finely-tuned talent has left this world altogether.August 24, 2020

RIP to Justin, my love to his family. https://t.co/UooBOKVWQlAugust 24, 2020

RIP Justin Townes Earle...We had the pleasure of playing a few shows together. He was such an immense songwriter and authentic soul. This year is a thief.August 24, 2020

I am beyond heartbroken. You were my muse, my friend, and my brother. I will always remember your kindness. Your songs will live forever. You can rest easy now. #justinTownesEarle pic.twitter.com/E9vKDlQSWhAugust 24, 2020