Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle dies, aged 38

The son of Steve Earle released nine albums during his career

The acclaimed singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38. His family revealed the news on the singer's social media early on 24 August with the following message:

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin 💔 “I've crossed oceans Fought freezing rain and blowing sand I've crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers Just looking for a place to land” 📷 by @thejoshuablackwilkins Justin Townes Earle

I do feel a responsibility to these old existing forms and these old stories that I work within

The post shares lyrics from Earle’s 2014 song, Looking for a Place to Land, from the album Single Mothers: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”

An acclaimed Americana musician, Townes Earle released nine albums during his career with the most recent, The Saint Of Lost Causes issued in May last year.

Margo Price, Stephen King and Robyn Hitchcock are amongst the artists who have offered the tributes to the musician that you can see below. 