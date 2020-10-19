Sick of complex reverb plugins? D16 thinks that Spacerek could be the answer

If you’re sick and tired of complex reverb plugins then D16 thinks that Spacerek, the latest addition to its SilverLine Collection, might be the answer. This is designed to create authentic real-world room emulations without troubling you with complex parameters.

Said to be an antidote to “overwrought” algorithmic reverb plugins, Spacerek features a hybrid reverb engine that generates early reflections using D16’s proprietary Virtual Space Reverb modelling algorithm. Late reflections, meanwhile, are created using a dynamic delay network, with separate pre-delay times for each.

This pairing, we’re assured, can emulate a wide range of spaces: rooms, chambers, halls, towers, churches, tunnels and more. For each one you can choose one of several preset microphone and speaker configurations, giving you a total of 114 reverb models. There’s also a dedicated mixer for blending the Direct, ER and LR signals; mid-side balancing; and musical Low Cut and Tilt EQ modules.

Spacerek can get to work on your drums, vocals, guitars, synths and other audio material and, as well as being easy to use, is also said to be light on CPU. It’s available now for the introductory price of €59 (regular price €79) and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.

Find out more and download a demo on the D16 website.