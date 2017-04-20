Serato Sample plug-in revealed; incorporates Kiwi DJ mavens' Pitch 'n' Time tech

DJ software specialist Serato has announced Serato Sample, a sampling plug-in that aims to bring the speed and ease of typical DJ workflows to fully-fledged DAW environments where sound quality is of paramout importance. Best of all, you can sign up for a public Beta and try it out for yourself.

Designed to quickly find, chop, key shift and time stretch samples, Serato Sample leans heavily on the company's battle-hardened and continuously-refined Pitch 'n' Time audio manipulation plug-in tech.

Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3

Serato CEO, Young Ly, says, “Over the years we’ve seen huge growth in the crossover between DJing and producing so it feels like a natural next step for us to return to the world of production. And in turn it made sense to leverage our successful plugin, Pitch ‘n Time.

"We’re very excited about Serato Sample and the feedback from our private beta has been extremely positive. The next phase is public beta to ensure a top quality product is released. Check out serato.com/sample if you're interested in finding out more."

You heard the man. For more information and to join the beta, head over to Serato's Sample site at http://serato.com/sample.

Key features

• Works in leading music production software: Including Ableton Live, FL Studio, Logic Pro and Maschine.

• Key detection and shifting: Find the key and then shift it with Pitch ‘n Time.

• Find samples with Autoset: With one click our algorithm finds 16 of the best samples to work with.

• Familiar Cue Point workflow: Use Serato DJ's popular Cue Point workflow to set and trigger pads.

• Sample manipulatuion: Manipulate each pad individually. Mess with key, bpm and more.

• Serato’s colored waveforms: Visually understand tracks without having to listen to them. Red for bass, blue for highs.