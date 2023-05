This new Norman's Rare Guitars video is a simple proposition; and a fine result with three fine players jamming on a trio of beautiful Gibson semi-hollow guitars in the famous shop in Tarzana, California. Berklee teacher Tomo Fujita, session supremo Tim Pierce and shop staff member and solo artist, the excellent Michael Lemmo, offer a showcase in rhythm pocket playing and melodic taste here.

The guitars demo'd are a reissue ES-335, vintage 1960 ES-330 and 1966 ES-330. Lovely stuff!