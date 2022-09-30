See John Mayer's guitar teacher Tomo Fujita prove why he's a master player

Tomo Fujita is the man that helped give John Mayer the foundations on which to build skywards, and seeing him in this video with Brett Papa we can see why the Berkley College of Music instructor is such an inspirational figure.

Anyone who follows Tomo on his YouTube channel will know this already, but this free masterclass insight into the kind of positive and inclusive approach he takes with students in guitar lessons is valuable.

Brett's an incredible player and teacher in his own right, and is great at asking Tomo the right questions here for us to learn from, while giving him all the time he needs to demonstrate – just like he did with Guthrie Trapp and Tom Bukovac when he sat down with them.

So we get some useful triad chord knowledge here that all players can learn from – and just how adaptable they can be. But also this is a good intro to jazz guitar approaches too.

If nothing else you can sit back and enjoy Tomo's playing. Check out the Tomo Fujita YouTube channel for more and subscribe to the Brett Papa YouTube channel too.