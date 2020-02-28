See Mateus Asato and Gina Gleason jam with Fender American Ultra Jazzmasters

After footage of Snarky Puppy's Mark Lettieri, Beyoncé's Ari O’Neal and Ayla Tesler-Mabe surfaced earlier this month from the Fender Ultra JammJam at NAMM, the Ultra Jazzmaster performance with virtuoso Mateus Asato and Baroness's Gina Gleason has now gone live.

And crikey, it's a lively one!

Gina Gleason (Image credit: jammcard.com)

The pair blast through Asato compositions iJo and K with a band including duel drummers Sean Wright and Luke Holland, keyboardist Quintin Ferb Gulledge and bassist Yuki Lin Hayashi.

The event and video were produced by by musicians network Jammcard