Watch: Snarky Puppy's Mark Lettieri, Beyoncé's Ari O’Neal and Ayla Tesler-Mabe jam with Fender Ultra Strats

One of the highlights of the many performances that took place in the evenings during the Winter NAMM show in Anaheim was Fender's partnership with JammJam that saw a series of the world's top players jamming together in the round with Fender American Ultra Series instruments.

Snarky Puppy's Mark Lettieri at the NAMM JammJam (Image credit: Jammcard.com)

Musicians included Mateus Asato, Gina Gleason (Baroness), Wes Stephenson, Nicole Row, Nik West, Jason 'JT' Thomas, Ana Karina Sebastiao, Daniel Donato, Sean Wright, Quintin Ferb Gulledge, Nathaniel Murphy, Zane Carney, Daru Jones, Dylan Meek, Dmitry Gorodetsky, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tyler Bryant and Chris Layton.

Quite a list! And that's not counting these three; Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy), Ari O’Neal (Beyonce) and Ayla Tesler-Mabe jamming in the first footage from the event to be shared by Fender.

We witnessed the energy in the room during these performances for ourselves and it was really something special. Look out for more footage in the coming weeks.