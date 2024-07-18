See Fatboy Slim rehearsing bass in a hotel bedroom with the band ahead of his Housemartins Glastonbury reunion

Before he was Fatboy Slim, Norman Cook enjoyed some musical success with Freak Power, Mighty Dub Katz, Pizzaman and Beats International. But first he was the bassist in the Housemartins – the Hull band led by Paul Heaton that had '80s hits with Isley-Jasper-Isley's Caravan Of Love and their own Happy Hour.

Glastonbury 2024 saw him strap on the four-string again for a reunion with Heaton – who later enjoyed success with The Beautiful South – and his solo band on Happy Hour. But first came a band rehearsal in a local hotel, proving when you've got to get practice done, anywhere will do.

"A look back to our @glastofest appearance last month and our hotel room rehearsal of Happy Hour with Norman @officialfatboyslim," posted Heaton in the Instagram clip above.

And you can see that the practice paid off in the clip from Glastonbury below.

