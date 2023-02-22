See Eric Clapton make a surprise guest appearance with Jerry Douglas to pay tribute to Jeff Beck and play While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Slowhand appeared with the duke of Dobro at Royal Festival to play two songs

Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton onstage at the 02 Arena in London, 2010
The chance to see lap steel and Dobro legend Jerry Douglas with a string ensemble at the Transatlantic Sessions in London is a big deal in itself – throw a surprise appearance from Eric Clapton to play a Beatles classic and a tribute to Jeff Beck? Not a night you'll soon forget.  

It all went down on 11 February at the Royal Festival Hall and sees Clapton playing his Martin acoustic guitar for an instrumental While My Gently Weeps (the 1968 White Album song Slowhand collaborated on with George Harrison) before introducing his personal tribute to "my friend Jeff" with a rendition of traditional folk song Sam Hall. 

