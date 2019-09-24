Watch Peter Frampton and Eric Clapton cover The Beatles' While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Performing onstage together for the very first time, Peter Frampton and Eric Clapton brought the house down as they covered The Beatles' While My Guitar Gently Weeps at the 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival.

It was the closing song on Frampton's set, and stopped to do something that he had wanted to do for quite some time, and invite Clapton onstage for a moment of electric guitar history and a run through George Harrison's perennial guitar favourite from The White Album. which famously featured an uncredited Clapton on lead guitar

Famously, or infamously depending on how you look at that fractious period in Beatles history, an uncredited Clapton played lead on the original recording. Pretty much everyone has covered it in some capacity. Frampton did on his 2003 album, Now, and he dedicated it to Harrison, who had died two years prior.

The 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival took place over the weekend of the 20-21 September and saw the likes of Billy Gibbons, Keb' Mo', Jeff Beck, John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt, and Derek Trucks perform.

Indeed, the irrepressible Robert Randolph and The Family Band were introduced to the stage by Bill Murray, and Randolph has posted some photos on Instagram with the likes of Keb' Mo' and Trucks.

It only took a few steps in the door at #crossroadsfestival to start running into some familiar faces! Robert Randolph A photo posted by @rrtfb on Sep 21, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT