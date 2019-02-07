Derek Trucks: these are the 10 guitarists who blew my mind

You don’t have to play a million notes a second to win a place in Derek Trucks’ heart, just so long as the notes mean something to you.

Speaking ahead of the release of The Tedeschi Trucks Band’s joyous new album, Signs, he is running through a list of his favourite players and we’re trying to work out a throughline. What do all these players have in common?

And it’s simple, really. It’s elemental: the players he cites here might have different styles, some busier, others more economical, but all keep the idea of what they’re trying to say musically at the forefront of their mind. That, for Trucks, is everything.

It’s his guiding principal. He also speaks of recognising and appreciating lineage - where musical ideas came from, who passed on what, and who he can hear in his playing.

“When you think about your heroes, it absolutely shapes how you play and who you are,” Trucks says. So it’s no surprise to hear that the vocal playing of Duane Allman and Elmore James is fundamental to his style. Both never lost sight of melody, of slide guitar’s potential for lyrical cadence, but, of course, Trucks is inextricably linked to Allman. It’s family.

His uncle, Butch, drummed with the Allman Brothers, with Trucks later joining in 1999, and his dad made sure young Derek Trucks knew all about the Allmans’ legendary shows. The Allman Brothers Band at the Fillmore, 1971? His dad was there.

“[My father] was at a lot of those shows, and when he would talk about it, the look on his face, man, you could tell it meant something,” says Trucks. “I think that definitely shapes how you think about it, too.”

Early on, the die was cast. Trucks was always going to be a guitar player.

Now, with the first caveat being that Truck’s list would change on a daily basis (and whose list wouldn’t?), the second is that we’re not counting his wife and band partner Susan Tedeschi here, because that’s too easy – “I’ve certainly heard her play when she has blown my mind,” laughs Trucks – here are the 10 guitarists that blew Derek Trucks mind - so much so that he named his son after one of them.

Signs is out on 15 February via Snakefarm Records.