Save $150 on a Jackson X Series Soloist SL5X FSR

If your tastes stray towards the shreddy end of the electric guitar spectrum, you're doubtless familiar with Jackson's metal-friendly body of work. Renowned for their playability and build quality, Jacksons are used and abused by some of the heaviest players out there.

The Jackson X Series Soloist SL5X FSR is a typically well-rounded shred machine, and Guitar Center is now selling it for $549.99, a saving of $150 or just over 20 percent from its usual $699 ticket price.

Built on a solid poplar wood body it has a one-piece maple neck and 24-fret, compound-radius laurel fingerboard and features a Seymour Duncan-designed HSH pickup configuration. A HR-103N occupies the neck position, HR-101 Hot Rails are in the middle, and a HB-103B rounds out the package in the bridge. There's a five-way selector switch, plus master volume and tone knobs to keep things in order.

Elsewhere, there are Sharkfin inlays, a Floyd Rose bridge, a 25.5" scale length and black hardware.

