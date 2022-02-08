Save a whopping 50% off Auto-Tune Access with this pitch-perfect offer from Antares

More

Get professional-sounding vocals with Auto-Tune Access for only $49, as well as a two-month free trial of Auto-Tune Unlimited

Okay, let’s be honest, everyone’s vocals can do with a little helping hand from time to time - and in some cases, a lot of help. Well, luckily, there’s a simple solution out there to get you singing sweeter. Right now, you can not only save a whopping 50% off Antares Auto-Tune Access, but you’ll also get a two-month free trial of Auto-Tune Unlimited. This mega-deal gives you the ability to record professional-quality, pitch-perfect vocals at home, all while saving money in the process! 

Antares are the leading name in pitch correction, with Auto-Tune being one of the most widely used plugins around. You’ll be hard pushed to find a track released today that doesn’t employ some level of pitch correction on the vocals. Whether that’s a subtle tweak to help the singer out or used as an effect to achieve those robotic T-Pain sounds, Auto-Tune is ever-present in today's music. 

If you are looking to get into the world of pitch correction, then Auto-Tune Access is absolutely the best place to start. This intuitive plugin delivers the core Auto-Tune features in a stripped-back format. You can easily set the desired key at the top of the plugin and adjust the three-position Retune Speed and Humanize knobs to set the level of the effect - it really is that straightforward to use.

So fire up your laptop, grab your favourite vocal mic and get recording the vocals you've always wanted to hear!

Antares Auto-Tune Access: Was $99, now $49
If you long for better vocals - and practicing is totally out of the question - then you’ll want to take advantage of this stellar deal. Right now, you can save 50% off Auto-Tune Access and better yet, you’ll also get a two-month free trial of Auto-Tune Unlimited. This is a must-have plugin for any home producer, so get it now while it’s cheap!  

