Save a huge £1,955 off the Soundwide intro plugin bundle and get 15 industry-standard plugins for just £44.95

If you have set your sights on making professional electronic music that sounds like it belongs on the radio, you’ll want access to the same sonic toolbox the pros have. Usually, kitting out your DAW with high-end plugins is a costly endeavour, but with this mammoth deal from Plugin Boutique, killer sounds are now more accessible than ever. Right now, you can bag 15 stellar plugins as part of the Soundwide Intro bundle for only £44.95/$55.35 - that’s a colossal saving of £1,955.01/$2,407.24!

So who is Soundwide? Well, they're a pro audio collective made up of plugin titans Native Instruments, iZotope, Plugin Alliance, Brainworx and Sound Stacks. The company has said that they are “dedicated to all those who want to experience the joy of shaping sounds” - and with what’s on offer in their fabulous Intro Bundle, we can see that they take this statement very seriously indeed.

Soundwide Intro bundle: £1,999.96 , £44.95

This epic plugin bundle brings you 15 incredibly powerful mixing and creation tools for an insane price of only £44.95 - that’s a saving of £1,955.01! Just imagine what you could do with all that extra cash. You could upgrade your laptop , invest in a new electric guitar , or, you know, treat your family to a nice holiday! This bundle includes everything from the legendary synth plugin Native Instruments Massive to the iZotope mastering suite.

The bundle includes everything from legendary soft synths to vocal synths, industry-standard mastering software , delays, retro consoles, and even electric guitar effects .

There are 15 plugins on offer in total, and these are; iZotope RX Elements, iZotope Ozone Elements, iZotope Neutron Elements, iZotope Nectar Elements, iZotope Trash 2, iZotope VocalSynth 2, iZotope R4, iZotope Nimbus, Native Instruments Massive, Brainworx bx_digital V3, Brainworx bx_subsynth, Brainworx bx_console N, Brainworx bx_stereomaker, Brainworx bx_delay 2500 and Native Instruments Guitar Rig LE.

Explore more options with our studio buyer's guides