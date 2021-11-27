Save 10% on the Moog Subharmonicon in Thomann's Cyber Weekend sale

Music makers searching for synths are overwhelmed with options these days, and that's not a bad thing - especially with so many Black Friday music deals on offer. But it can make it hard to stand out, and even harder to find an instrument that truly does something different. If that's what you're after, then the Moog Subharmonicon is for you.

This polytonal, semi-modular analogue synthesizer unlocks a whole world of polyrhythmic euclidean sequencing through the use of four rhythm generators and two analogue 4-step sequencers - and it can be yours today for 10% off the RRP, as part of Thomann's Cyber Weekend sale.

Even aside from it's powerful polyrhythmic capabilities, the Subharmonicon offers some pretty impressive specs. Operating with two analogue oscillators - each with two tuneable subharmonics, hence the name - it's equipped with a resonant ladder filter that produces that sweet, unmistakeable Moog sound.

Thanks to its semi-modular design, the Subharmonicon provides ample opportunity for creative modulation, thanks to a patchbay with 17 inputs and 15 outputs. It can be integrated into your Eurorack setup too, if you want to go deep into some modular madness.

It can also be integrated with the Mother-32 and DFAM to open up even more exciting sonic possibilities.

A truly unique machine, The Moog Subharmonicon is inspired by two analogue devices from the '30s and '40s: the Mixtur-Trautonium, which utilises a series of subharmonic oscillators to generate complex electronic undertones, and Leon Theremin's Rhythmicon, an innovative instrument made up of multiple harmonically tuned polyrhythm generators that sound simultaneously. This fascinating instrument can be yours today for a decent 10% off the asking price at Thomann - jump in now while stocks last.