Samsung’s "smart" LED-loaded Zamstar could light the way to learning guitar

If you’re looking for some alternative LED light in your life after taking down your Christmas tree, Samsung could have the answer in the form of ZamStar.

Launched as part of its C-Lab initiative, which supports startups, this is billed as an “integrated smart guitar and online jamming platform” that features lights on the fretboard to indicate where you should be putting your fingers to play.

As you might expect, there’s also an app element to ZamStar. This takes care of the online jamming bit, and also enables you to record, edit and share your riffs, making this a social platform, too.

In fact, it looks like you’ll be able to play back up to four parts at a time, though how all of this works (and if it works particularly well) remains to be seen.