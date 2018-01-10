NAMM 2018: Samson’s new portable PA is rechargeable and can run for up to 20 hours

NAMM 2018: Samson’s new Expedition XP108w PA is not only portable, but it’s also rechargeable. It can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge and boasts Bluetooth audio capabilities.
The XP108w features a 4-channel mixer with 2-band master EQ and volume controls on each channel. It ships with a wireless microphone, while a line output enables you to daisy-chain multiple systems for a bigger sound. That said, you get 200 watts of power from a single unit, which weighs a shade under 24 pounds.
Detailed specs are below, and you can find out more on the Samson website. The Expedition XP108w will be released in March priced at $400.
Samson Expedition XP108w specs
- All-in-one portable PA system that weighs just under 24lb
- Internal rechargeable battery for up to 20 hours of continuous use
- Bluetooth connectivity (with transport controls) to connect wireless music sources
- Includes built-in wireless system with handheld dynamic microphone (200' operating range)
- 2-way speaker enclosure with 8” woofer
- 1” high frequency driver Class D amplifier produces 200 watts of Peak power
- 4-channel mixer with 2-band (Bass and Treble) EQ
- Independent volume control on each channel
- XLR-1/4” combo input for microphones and line level devices
- 1/8” (3.5mm) Aux input for stereo line level devices (MP3 players, keyboards, etc.)
- Line output to daisy-chain multiple systems together
- Voiceover control with priority ducking USB wireless port for use with Samson XPD Series USB Digital Wireless Systems (sold separately) and phone charging
- Battery level, Charging and Power LED indicators
- Telescopic handle and wheels for easy transport 1 3/8” speaker stand mount