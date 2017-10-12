Samson gets back on the G-Track with a Pro version of its USB mic/audio interface

Samson’s original G-Track was a fine option for singer-songwriters, packing a microphone and USB audio interface into a single unit.

The G-Track Pro is cut from similar cloth - or, more correctly, die-cast metal - and includes a dual-capsule condenser mic with multiple pickup patterns (cardioid, bidirectional and omnidirectional). It records at 24-bit/96kHz, and has a frequency response of 50Hz-20Hz.

The audio interface portion includes a 1/4-inch instrument input that enables you to hook up guitars and line-level devices, and it’s possible to record these and the mic simultaneously (a mixer section enables you to set their respective levels). There’s also a 1/8-inch headphones output with a level control for zero-latency monitoring.

The G-Track Pro has a built-in desktop base and can also be mounted on a mic stand. You can find out more on the Samson website, and it’ll be available from MI retailers from 20 November priced at $150.