Sampleson’s Suit73 Rhodes plugin is a “35MB suitcase electric piano that sounds like 8GB”

We’ve heard some bold boasts by plugin developers, but Sampleson’s claim that it’s extracted the DNA of a Rhodes Suitcase 73 piano and put it in a plugin is up there with the best of them.

Unsurprisingly, Sampleson says that this is the most detailed Rhodes emulation that it’s created so far. It features the second generation of its spectral modelling engine (DNAudio 2.0) for a sound that promises to be “realistic and warm”.

The spectral modelling process is based on real samples - though Suit73 still manages to weigh in at a mere 35MB - and promises low CPU usage. Sampleson says that it’s mapped more than 64 groups of timbre components (releases, bells, key noises, main timbre, resonance etc) and then recreated them.

Suit73 also includes drive, phaser, tremolo and reverb FX and comes with a scalable 4K interface.