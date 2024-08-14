SampleRadar: 493 free classic house piano and strings samples

We go crashing back to the 90s with some classic house staples: trebly pianos and synth string pads.

This collection features three pianos in loop/line and multisample forms. The multisamples are programmed into Kontakt instruments, as are the chord hits/loops. The latter are synth string sounds playing a selection of ten chord shapes across the seven white note keys.

The pianos were created with the Kurzweil K2600 and Roland XP30, using a variety of preamps, compressors and EQ to get the tone suitably bright and poppy. Some were artificially 'taped' with the UAD ATR102 plugin. The string synths were created from the same sources and run through the same analogue gear, with some DAW processing via Soundtoys, Kush Audio and UAD plugins.

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Classic house piano and strings samples: click to download

Classic house piano and strings samples (584MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

