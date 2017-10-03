Sample Magic thinks that it’s “pushing the threshold of electronic music production” with Klip

Part instrument and part drum machine, Klip is a new Kontakt Player contraption that promises to “push the threshold of electronic music production”.
Designed for real-time loop mashing, beat moulding, rhythm mangling and programming, Klip keeps things in tempo and key and beat-synced to your DAW. You can mix and add effects using the 8-channel mixer, and the sounds are drawn from across the Sample Magic catalogue.
Read more: New Sonic Arts Nuance 2
Edits can be made using the 32-step parameter sequencer, and there’s a 16-pad drum machine with multiple sound design options. The software integrates nicely with NI’s Komplete Kontrol and Maschine, with each offering workflow tweaks and custom-mapped controls.
Find out more on the Sample Magic website, where Klip can currently be purchased for the introductory price of £99 (regular price is £129) for PC and Mac. It’ll load into either the free Kontakt Player 5.7.0 or the full-fat Kontakt 5.7.0.
Sample Magic Klip
- A powerful sound library with over 4000 high quality Sample Magic samples, pooled from a vast range of titles across Electronica, Techno and House
- Vast variety of presets from leading Sample Magic sound designers
- Unique ‘FX’ matrix allowing independent manipulation of up to 16 parameters per pad, across 32 steps
- 20 Filter types across High Pass, Low Pass and Band Pass
- 70 Lane presets for quick, enhanced pattern writing and effect manipulation
- Multiple FX types including Distortion, Saturation, Bit Crusher, Delay and Convolution Reverb with flexible routing options
- Powerful dynamics processing including Compression, Limiter and Transient Shaper
- Warm, characterful 3-band EQ per mixer channel
- 8 Independent mixer channels, each of which can be custom assigned to its own output
- Unique Convolution Reverb algorithms recorded at some of the world’s finest spaces
- Up to 8 Sequences in each pattern, with easy copy and paste shortcuts
- Full Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol(TM) and Maschine(TM) integration with extensive MIDI CC implementation
- Drag or export pattern lane to MIDI functionality
- Transpose and timestretch all sounds and loops to the native key and tempo of your DAW
- Playback swing to mimic classic, timeless dance music grooves and sequencers
- Effortlessly record pad movements or input steps using MIDI devices
- Randomise pads and preset lanes at the click of a mouse for unique, inimitable grooves
- Variable grid synchronisation from 1/1 to 1/32 of project tempo for up to 32 bar patterns
- In-built mixer limiter for easy, professional mixing
- Extensive collection of vintage analogue synthesiser waveforms and drum hits from a host of classic rhythm boxes and keyboards
- Key adjust any sound or loop key from major to minor