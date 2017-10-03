More

Sample Magic thinks that it’s “pushing the threshold of electronic music production” with Klip

4000 instrument and drum sounds that you can sequence and mangle

Part instrument and part drum machine, Klip is a new Kontakt Player contraption that promises to “push the threshold of electronic music production”.

Designed for real-time loop mashing, beat moulding, rhythm mangling and programming, Klip keeps things in tempo and key and beat-synced to your DAW. You can mix and add effects using the 8-channel mixer, and the sounds are drawn from across the Sample Magic catalogue.

Edits can be made using the 32-step parameter sequencer, and there’s a 16-pad drum machine with multiple sound design options. The software integrates nicely with NI’s Komplete Kontrol and Maschine, with each offering workflow tweaks and custom-mapped controls.

Find out more on the Sample Magic website, where Klip can currently be purchased for the introductory price of £99 (regular price is £129) for PC and Mac. It’ll load into either the free Kontakt Player 5.7.0 or the full-fat Kontakt 5.7.0.

Sample Magic Klip

  • A powerful sound library with over 4000 high quality Sample Magic samples, pooled from a vast range of titles across Electronica, Techno and House
  • Vast variety of presets from leading Sample Magic sound designers
  • Unique ‘FX’ matrix allowing independent manipulation of up to 16 parameters per pad, across 32 steps
  • 20 Filter types across High Pass, Low Pass and Band Pass
  • 70 Lane presets for quick, enhanced pattern writing and effect manipulation
  • Multiple FX types including Distortion, Saturation, Bit Crusher, Delay and Convolution Reverb with flexible routing options
  • Powerful dynamics processing including Compression, Limiter and Transient Shaper
  • Warm, characterful 3-band EQ per mixer channel
  • 8 Independent mixer channels, each of which can be custom assigned to its own output
  • Unique Convolution Reverb algorithms recorded at some of the world’s finest spaces
  • Up to 8 Sequences in each pattern, with easy copy and paste shortcuts
  • Full Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol(TM) and Maschine(TM) integration with extensive MIDI CC implementation
  • Drag or export pattern lane to MIDI functionality
  • Transpose and timestretch all sounds and loops to the native key and tempo of your DAW
  • Playback swing to mimic classic, timeless dance music grooves and sequencers
  • Effortlessly record pad movements or input steps using MIDI devices
  • Randomise pads and preset lanes at the click of a mouse for unique, inimitable grooves
  • Variable grid synchronisation from 1/1 to 1/32 of project tempo for up to 32 bar patterns
  • In-built mixer limiter for easy, professional mixing
  • Extensive collection of vintage analogue synthesiser waveforms and drum hits from a host of classic rhythm boxes and keyboards
  • Key adjust any sound or loop key from major to minor
