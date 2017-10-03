Sample Magic thinks that it’s “pushing the threshold of electronic music production” with Klip

Part instrument and part drum machine, Klip is a new Kontakt Player contraption that promises to “push the threshold of electronic music production”.

Designed for real-time loop mashing, beat moulding, rhythm mangling and programming, Klip keeps things in tempo and key and beat-synced to your DAW. You can mix and add effects using the 8-channel mixer, and the sounds are drawn from across the Sample Magic catalogue.

Edits can be made using the 32-step parameter sequencer, and there’s a 16-pad drum machine with multiple sound design options. The software integrates nicely with NI’s Komplete Kontrol and Maschine, with each offering workflow tweaks and custom-mapped controls.

Find out more on the Sample Magic website, where Klip can currently be purchased for the introductory price of £99 (regular price is £129) for PC and Mac. It’ll load into either the free Kontakt Player 5.7.0 or the full-fat Kontakt 5.7.0.

Sample Magic Klip