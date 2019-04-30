Sample Magic is “phasing out” all of the plugins that it sells and supports

Sample Magic has confirmed that it’s “phasing out” the plugins that it sells and supports, including Magic AB, Boost, Boost Pro and Klip.

The move follows Splice’s acquisition of Sample Magic last year. Anyone who purchased any of the above plugins in the past three months (February 2019 through April 2019) will be entitled to a full refund or three months’ credit on Splice, while those who purchased any of the plugins in the past three to six months (November 2018 through January 2019) will get the three months’ credit on Splice.

These promotions are valid for six weeks, so if you own any of the affected plugins, you have six weeks to take advantage. Contact Sample Magic for further details.