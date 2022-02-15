Klon klone specialist RYRA unveils the Elegante and the Tramp – a pair of Fender-inspired Tweed-style tube combos

Rock Your Repaired Amp, aka RYRA, is a gear specialist out of Texas run by Shane Logan that made its name with the Klone, a meticulous replica of the mythical Klon Centaur overdrive pedal.

But that’s not the full RYRA story. It has built electric guitars, fuzz pedals, and 808-style drive pedal, and now it has released two tube amp combos inspired by classic Fender Tweed-era designs – the Elegante and the Tramp.

The Elegante is based on a vintage narrow panel deluxe. With 14-watts driving a single 12” Jupiter 12LC speaker, it has enough power for small gigs and studio work. It is built around a 5E3-style circuit, Hammond transformers, a pair of 6V6 power tubes, Class A cathode bias push/pull operation, and is finished in ‘50s-style tweed.

The Tramp, meanwhile, is a take on one of the most iconic small guitar amps of all time of all time, the Fender Champ. A compact 1x8 5-watt powerhouse, the Champ has been used by the likes of Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and more, and it has long earned its reputation as the ultimate studio amp.

As with the best designs, the Champ is a simple setup. Its front panel features a single volume control. The Tramp is built in similar fashion, designed around a 5F1-type circuit under the hood, and like its sibling it is dressed in tweed.

Crank it hard and it’ll give you sweet drive, and simply back off your guitar’s volume control to dial back the gain.

As with the Elegante, the Tramp has Hammond transformers and a Jupiter ceramic speaker – though a smaller 8” model. A single-ended design, the Tramp has a 12AX7 preamp tube and a 5Y3 rectifier, with a single 6V6 in the power stage.

The Elegante and Tramp are available to preorder now. The Tramp is priced $1,299, the Elegante is priced $1,990. See RYRA for more details.