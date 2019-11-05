Rombo Picks offers an eco-friendly option for guitarists with its range of recycled guitar picks

Given the alarming degree to which our oceans are polluted with plastics, it is heartening to see German guitar pick manufacturer Rombo Picks offer an ecologically sound solution with a pick that is made from 100 per cent recycled material.

Rombo's Eco-Black series is available in four varieties, each in graphite black and in different gauges and profiles. Choose from the the Rombo Diamond (2mm), Rombo Waves (1.25mm), Rombo Origami (0.75mm) and Rombo Classic (0.45mm), with a taster pack of four costing €10 (£9, $11 approx) and sold direct from the Rombo Picks webstore.

By using recycled pre-consumer fibre waste, Rombo says that it can reduce its CO2 emmissions by 90 per cent, with a 65 per cent decrease in energy consumption and a 61 per cent reduction in total resources.

As for the picks, they look pretty tasty, with a variety of textures and bevelling to enhance grip and pick attack.

The Diamond might suit shredders and jazz players best, with its 2mm thickness and offering a sharp attack and very little flex. The Waves, so-called after its bevelled texture, should offer a heavy-medium picking experience with its rounder tip a departure from the 351-esque profile of the others in the series, and promising a "smooth attack and warm release," ideal for strumming – though the lighter-gauged Classic might be better for acoustic strummers. The Origami, meanwhile, has the most unusual concave design to improve grip and Rombo says it offers a bright and crisp attack.

Check out Rombo Picks for more details.