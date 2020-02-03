Roland’s TR-808 drum machine has finally been inducted into the NAMM Hall of Fame

Few electronic musical instruments are as iconic as Roland’s TR-808, so it seems entirely appropriate that this is one of the latest products to be inducted into the NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame.

You might ask why it took so long - is the 808 any less notable than Line 6’s POD, which has been in the Hall of Fame since 2018? - but at least Roland’s classic drum machine has now taken its rightful place.

Commenting on the induction, this year’s judging panel said: “Roland’s TR-808 programmable drum machine became part of the foundation of music movements in hip-hop, rap and electronica. And although made in 1980 - almost 40 years ago - the once $1,200 TR-808 remains a highly-prized studio tool today, with working units valued in the $4,000 range.”