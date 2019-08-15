You can now pre-order Behringer’s RD-8 drum machine: just don’t call it an 808

It feels like Behringer has a million and one vintage hardware clones in the pipeline, but few are as eagerly anticipated as its emulation of Roland’s TR-808 drum machine . Now, after what seems like years of teasing, it’s available for pre-order.

One thing to note is that the final production model is known as the RD-8 - up until recently, it was being referred to as the RD-808 - but there remains little doubt which machine inspired it. We don’t know the reasons behind the name change, but we can certainly take a guess .

This is an analogue drum machine with individual outputs for each of its 16 sounds. There’s a 64-step sequencer, and MIDI/USB connectivity.

We got a chance to play with the RD-8 at Superbooth. Here it is in action:

The Behringer RD-8 is being listed at £299/€299 - we're assuming that the US price will be $299 - which undercuts Roland’s own TR-08 and TR-09 by a significant margin. Some retailers are suggesting that stock will be with them within four to five weeks, while others estimate the shipping date as November.