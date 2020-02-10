Roland's TAIKO-1 is an electronic drum for traditional Japanese percussionists

Of course, you don't need us to tell you that taiko drumming - the traditional Japanese percussion discipline which actually takes in a wide range of different drums - presents practical challenges.

Over a million people in Japan alone play taiko but, as Roland says, "the giant sound, large physical size, and regular maintenance needs of taiko drums make them impossible for many people to play and learn.

"Professional taiko performers face challenges as well, as the drums are hard to carry, costly to ship, and difficult to amplify in some venues."

(Image credit: Roland)

Enter TAIKO-1, Roland's new electronic drum, offering twin mesh heads in a pack-downable, sling-hung design based on the katsugi okedo daiko, a popular, traditional drum form factor.

The mesh heads offer dual-zone triggers, and the onboard sound engine supports WAV import as well as a large range of traditional sounds. There's also bluetooth connectivity allowing you to play along to smartphone-hosted backing music, as well as a slew of onboard 'ji-uchi' backing patterns for timing practice and performance accompaniment.

The Roland TAIKO-1 is expected to be available in July 2020 at a price of $1500.