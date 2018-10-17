Roland’s JX-3P is the latest classic synth to land on the company’s Cloud plugin platform

Already emulated in Boutique form as the JX-03, Roland has now added a plugin version of its JX-3P synth to its Cloud service.

Released in 1983, the JX-3P was a preset-orientated, 6-voice analogue synth, and Roland’s first MIDI-equipped instrument. The Cloud emulation offers the same architecture, using Roland’s ACB-component modelling technology to generate its sounds. The two DCOs can create strings, pads and more, while this plugin version adds a new effect module that includes delay, distortion, reverb and more, plus an arpeggiator.

You can use the JX-3P’s original push button interface or roll out an emulation of the PG-200 add-on interface that offered more hands-on control over the original JX-3P. You can use this within the plugin, and the controls are also mapped to the Plug Out section of the Roland System-8, should you have one.

The JX-3P is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. You’ll need to subscribe to the Roland Cloud if you want to use it; this costs $19.95 a month after your initial 30-day trial.