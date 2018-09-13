Roland’s Juno-DS76 synth is portable but has plenty of performance potential

Roland already had 61- and 88-note Juno-DS synths on its roster, and now it’s bridging the gap with the launch of the Juno-DS76.

Designed for those who want something a little more portable than the Juno-DS88, but still with a keyboard large enough for serious playing and splits, this is a performance-friendly 16-part instrument that contains more than 1,200 patches, 30 drum kits and 64 performances. There are effects and a pattern sequencer, and if you hook the keyboard up to a computer over USB, you can engage DAW control mode.

Find out more on the Roland website. We’ll bring you a price and release date when we have them.