Roland updates the KC keyboard amp range with six new models

Roland has announced its longrunning keyboard amps range, the KC series, is getting a refresh with six brand new models and all-new features.
The new amps feature wide-range sound reproduction with two-way speaker systems and Roland’s patented twin bass-reflex design for extended low-frequency response without distortion. Making them perfect for what Roland promises “accurately reproducing the full frequency range of all types of keyboards, including 88-note stage pianos, organs, and synthesizers.”
Read more: Roland System 500 Series Modules
KC-990
The KC 990 is the fully-loaded leader of the pack and the 320-watt amp (160 watts x 2) comes loaded with two custom 12-inch woofers and two custom horn tweeters and an onboard four channel mixer with extra aux input channel.
- Flagship stereo keyboard amplifier with 320 watts of power
- Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ
- Two newly developed custom 12-inch woofers and two custom horn tweeters
- Built-in effects: reverb, chorus, tremolo, and rotary
- Control rotary speed and effects on/off with optional external footswitches
- Flexible I/O with XLR mic input, stereo XLR and ¼-inch line outputs, headphones output, and more
- Stereo Link function for chaining two KC-990s
- Metal jacks for increased durability
- Casters and side-mounted handles for enhanced mobility
KC-200
At the other end of the scale in the stereo range is the KC-220, which delivers 30 watts of power (15 watts x 2) through two 6.5-inch speakers, but is also battery-powered. Complete with onboard DSP, the 220 includes a three-channel mixer with aux input.
- Battery-powered stereo keyboard amplifier
- Highly efficient power section with 30 watts of power (15 watts x 2)
- Two newly developed custom 6.5-inch woofers and two custom tweeters
- Built-in DSP effects: reverb and two chorus types
- XLR mic input, mono/stereo line output, and headphones output
- Metal jacks for increased durability
- Runs on eight AA batteries or included AC adapter; removable cartridge for easy battery replacement
- Built-in tilt-back stand and integrated mount for optional ST-A95 speaker stand
KC-600
The second largest amp of the bunch also comes with the same four-channel mixer as the 990, but also includes an output select button on the fourth channel for monitoring click tracks.
- Compact and versatile keyboard amplifier with 200 watts of power
- Redesigned power amp and universal power supply provide increased stability, improved bass reproduction, and reduced weight
- Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 15-inch woofer and horn tweeter
- Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ with Shape switch
- Output Select function on Channel 4 for monitoring click and guide tracks
- XLR mic input, XLR and ¼-inch line outputs, headphones output, and sub output
- Chain another KC-600 with the Stereo Link function for more inputs and true stereo sound on stage
- Metal jacks for increased durability
- Removable casters included
KC-400
The new 400 builds on the previous KC-350 model with an improved 150 watts power and retains the output select function found on the 600.
- Compact and versatile keyboard amplifier with 150 watts of power
- Redesigned power amp and universal power supply provide increased stability, improved bass reproduction, and reduced weight
- Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 12-inch woofer and horn tweeter
- Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ with Shape switch
- Output Select function on Channel 4 for monitoring click and guide tracks
- XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line outputs, headphones output, and sub output
- Chain another KC-400 with the Stereo Link function for more inputs and true stereo sound on stage
- Metal jacks for increased durability
KC-200
Getting smaller still, is the KC-200 that weighs in with 100-watts of power. It’s essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the KC-400, complete with custom two-way speaker system with 12-inch woofer and tweeter.
- Compact and affordable keyboard amplifier with 100 watts of power
- Redesigned power amp and power supply sections provide increased stability and improved bass reproduction
- Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 12-inch woofer and tweeter
- Onboard mixing with four 1/4-inch line input channels, dedicated auxiliary input with 1/8-inch and RCA jacks, and master EQ
- Channel 4 provides dedicated monitor functionality for click and guide tracks
- XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line output, headphones output, and sub output
- Metal jacks for increased durability
KC-80
The smallest and cheapest model of the range pumps out 50 watts through the new custom-designed 10-inch woofer and tweeter and for those looking for some extra low-end are treated to a sub output.
- Compact and affordable keyboard amplifier with 50 watts of power
- Redesigned power amp and power supply sections provide increased stability and improved bass reproduction
- Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 10-inch woofer and tweeter
- Onboard mixing with three 1/4-inch input channels, dedicated auxiliary input with 1/8-inch and RCA jacks, and master EQ
- XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line output, headphones output, and sub output
- Metal jacks for increased durability
There's no official word on price as yet, so keep your eyes peeled on the Roland website for more info.