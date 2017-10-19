Roland updates the KC keyboard amp range with six new models

Roland has announced its longrunning keyboard amps range, the KC series, is getting a refresh with six brand new models and all-new features.

The new amps feature wide-range sound reproduction with two-way speaker systems and Roland’s patented twin bass-reflex design for extended low-frequency response without distortion. Making them perfect for what Roland promises “accurately reproducing the full frequency range of all types of keyboards, including 88-note stage pianos, organs, and synthesizers.”

KC-990

The KC 990 is the fully-loaded leader of the pack and the 320-watt amp (160 watts x 2) comes loaded with two custom 12-inch woofers and two custom horn tweeters and an onboard four channel mixer with extra aux input channel.

Flagship stereo keyboard amplifier with 320 watts of power

Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ

Two newly developed custom 12-inch woofers and two custom horn tweeters

Built-in effects: reverb, chorus, tremolo, and rotary

Control rotary speed and effects on/off with optional external footswitches

Flexible I/O with XLR mic input, stereo XLR and ¼-inch line outputs, headphones output, and more

Stereo Link function for chaining two KC-990s

Metal jacks for increased durability

Casters and side-mounted handles for enhanced mobility

KC-220

At the other end of the scale in the stereo range is the KC-220, which delivers 30 watts of power (15 watts x 2) through two 6.5-inch speakers, but is also battery-powered. Complete with onboard DSP, the 220 includes a three-channel mixer with aux input.

Battery-powered stereo keyboard amplifier

Highly efficient power section with 30 watts of power (15 watts x 2)

Two newly developed custom 6.5-inch woofers and two custom tweeters

Built-in DSP effects: reverb and two chorus types

XLR mic input, mono/stereo line output, and headphones output

Metal jacks for increased durability

Runs on eight AA batteries or included AC adapter; removable cartridge for easy battery replacement

Built-in tilt-back stand and integrated mount for optional ST-A95 speaker stand

KC-600

The second largest amp of the bunch also comes with the same four-channel mixer as the 990, but also includes an output select button on the fourth channel for monitoring click tracks.

Compact and versatile keyboard amplifier with 200 watts of power

Redesigned power amp and universal power supply provide increased stability, improved bass reproduction, and reduced weight

Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 15-inch woofer and horn tweeter

Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ with Shape switch

Output Select function on Channel 4 for monitoring click and guide tracks

XLR mic input, XLR and ¼-inch line outputs, headphones output, and sub output

Chain another KC-600 with the Stereo Link function for more inputs and true stereo sound on stage

Metal jacks for increased durability

Removable casters included

KC-400

The new 400 builds on the previous KC-350 model with an improved 150 watts power and retains the output select function found on the 600.

Compact and versatile keyboard amplifier with 150 watts of power

Redesigned power amp and universal power supply provide increased stability, improved bass reproduction, and reduced weight

Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 12-inch woofer and horn tweeter

Onboard mixer with four stereo input channels, stereo auxiliary input, and master EQ with Shape switch

Output Select function on Channel 4 for monitoring click and guide tracks

XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line outputs, headphones output, and sub output

Chain another KC-400 with the Stereo Link function for more inputs and true stereo sound on stage

Metal jacks for increased durability

KC-200

Getting smaller still, is the KC-200 that weighs in with 100-watts of power. It’s essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the KC-400, complete with custom two-way speaker system with 12-inch woofer and tweeter.

Compact and affordable keyboard amplifier with 100 watts of power

Redesigned power amp and power supply sections provide increased stability and improved bass reproduction

Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 12-inch woofer and tweeter

Onboard mixing with four 1/4-inch line input channels, dedicated auxiliary input with 1/8-inch and RCA jacks, and master EQ

Channel 4 provides dedicated monitor functionality for click and guide tracks

XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line output, headphones output, and sub output

Metal jacks for increased durability

KC-80

The smallest and cheapest model of the range pumps out 50 watts through the new custom-designed 10-inch woofer and tweeter and for those looking for some extra low-end are treated to a sub output.

Compact and affordable keyboard amplifier with 50 watts of power

Redesigned power amp and power supply sections provide increased stability and improved bass reproduction

Custom two-way speaker system with newly developed 10-inch woofer and tweeter

Onboard mixing with three 1/4-inch input channels, dedicated auxiliary input with 1/8-inch and RCA jacks, and master EQ

XLR mic input, 1/4-inch line output, headphones output, and sub output

Metal jacks for increased durability

There's no official word on price as yet, so keep your eyes peeled on the Roland website for more info.