Roland and Serato come together to celebrate 303 day with a double control vinyl set that also honours the TR-606 drum machine

Crank out your squelchiest basslines, because it’s 303 day, and Roland and Serato are celebrating together this year with a double control vinyl set that honours not only the classic TB synth, but also the TR-606 drum machine.

Both boxes were released in 1981 to a fairly muted response, but found their groove in the ‘90s when they were discovered and repurposed by electronic musicians. The first record of the new 12-inch vinyl pairing pays tribute to classic 303 basslines - as reinterpreted by hip house pioneer Fast Eddie and influential dance music DJ and producer Shadow Child - while the second simulates 606 drum beats thanks to the efforts of producer DJ Haus and J Rocc, one of the original turntablists.

“If it wasn’t for the 303, I wouldn’t even be here right now talking to you. That’s my history,” says Fast Eddie of the classic Roland synth. J Rocc meanwhile, recalls: “When I first heard the 606, it was a revelation - it’s right up there with the best.”

The BPMs of the tracks on each of the records are complementary, making it easy to use them together. In each case, the flip side features the Serato control tone.

The Serato and Roland TB-303 Bass Line / TR-606 Drumatix Control Vinyl is available now from selected retailers.