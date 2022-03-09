Roland’s new plugin delivers a “genuine recreation” of the Juno-60 chorus

We’ve seen plenty of plugin emulations of the Roland Juno chorus effect - used on the company’s early ‘80s polysynths, but now we’re getting a “genuine recreation” from Roland itself.

This is based specifically on the chorus effect found on the Juno-60, which was released in 1982, and retains the original’s look and simplicity. There are three modes, accessible via push buttons, with each one said to have been modelled in “meticulous detail”. Variable analogue noise gives you the full retro experience.

In keeping with the vintage vibe, the Juno-60 Chorus has ‘wooden’ end panels on the interface.

The Juno-60 Chorus runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is included in the Ultimate tier of the Roland Cloud subscription service. You can also purchase a Lifetime Key for $99.