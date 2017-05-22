Roland is going to spend the next month launching new synth, guitar and drum products

Roland clearly didn’t get the memo about summer being a quiet time for new product launches as, starting from Friday, the company will gradually be rolling out new drum/percussion, synth and guitar products until 23 June.

This “new product stream” is another of Roland’s “The Future. Redefined.” events - there was a 24-hour launch bonanza that went by the same name last year. It looks like there’ll be four new drum/percussion products on 26 May, followed by two guitar products (and a couple of pro video ones) on 1 June. Other dates for your diary are 20 June, when there’ll be two synth launches, and 23 June, when there’ll be four more new guitar products.

The company is currently remaining tight-lipped about what all of these new products will be - no teasers as yet - but we’ll let you know if we hear anything more. Keep your eye on Roland’s “The Future. Redefined.” website for further details, too.