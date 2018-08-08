More

Roland and Serato celebrate #808Day with limited-edition pressing of TR-808 vinyl

By ()

Beats from legendary DJs

Kicking off 808-day, Roland has announced the offer of limited-edition TR-808 Serato vinyl pressing, when you buy a DJ-808 controller.

The exclusive, collectible double-pack includes beats from the likes of Just Blaze, DJ QBert, Marley Marl, Egyptian Lover and Machinedrum. The tracks are joined by locked grooves on side one and a control tone for Serato DVS on side two.

The DJ-808, launched two years ago, can operate as a standalone mixer and utilising its phono inputs, can make full use of the TR-808 vinyl.

To get your hands on this soon-to-be rare cutting, head on over to the Roland website.

Full tracklist

Side A

  • Marley Marl 108 BPM 2.05
  • Machinedrum 150BPM 2.40
  • Shy Boogs 60BPM 2.57
  • Egyptian Lover 128BPM 3.27
  • Nadus 133BPM 3.22
  • Nosajthing 100BPM 2.55

+ Lockgrooves

  • Scoop DeVille 66BPM
  • Tyree Cooper 133BPM

Side B

  • Serato Control tone

Side C

  • Just Blaze 66/133BPM 3.52
  • Tyree Cooper 123BPM 4.00
  • DJ Qbert 66BPM 2.53
  • Salva 130BPM 2.57
  • Seven Davis Jr 121BPM 4.32

+ Lockgrooves

  • Just Blaze 66BPM
  • Nadus 133BPM

Side D

  • Serato Control tone
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info