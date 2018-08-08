Roland and Serato celebrate #808Day with limited-edition pressing of TR-808 vinyl

Kicking off 808-day, Roland has announced the offer of limited-edition TR-808 Serato vinyl pressing, when you buy a DJ-808 controller.
The exclusive, collectible double-pack includes beats from the likes of Just Blaze, DJ QBert, Marley Marl, Egyptian Lover and Machinedrum. The tracks are joined by locked grooves on side one and a control tone for Serato DVS on side two.
The DJ-808, launched two years ago, can operate as a standalone mixer and utilising its phono inputs, can make full use of the TR-808 vinyl.
To get your hands on this soon-to-be rare cutting, head on over to the Roland website.
Full tracklist
Side A
- Marley Marl 108 BPM 2.05
- Machinedrum 150BPM 2.40
- Shy Boogs 60BPM 2.57
- Egyptian Lover 128BPM 3.27
- Nadus 133BPM 3.22
- Nosajthing 100BPM 2.55
+ Lockgrooves
- Scoop DeVille 66BPM
- Tyree Cooper 133BPM
Side B
- Serato Control tone
Side C
- Just Blaze 66/133BPM 3.52
- Tyree Cooper 123BPM 4.00
- DJ Qbert 66BPM 2.53
- Salva 130BPM 2.57
- Seven Davis Jr 121BPM 4.32
+ Lockgrooves
- Just Blaze 66BPM
- Nadus 133BPM
Side D
- Serato Control tone