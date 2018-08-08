Roland and Serato celebrate #808Day with limited-edition pressing of TR-808 vinyl

Kicking off 808-day, Roland has announced the offer of limited-edition TR-808 Serato vinyl pressing, when you buy a DJ-808 controller.

The exclusive, collectible double-pack includes beats from the likes of Just Blaze, DJ QBert, Marley Marl, Egyptian Lover and Machinedrum. The tracks are joined by locked grooves on side one and a control tone for Serato DVS on side two.

The DJ-808, launched two years ago , can operate as a standalone mixer and utilising its phono inputs, can make full use of the TR-808 vinyl.

To get your hands on this soon-to-be rare cutting, head on over to the Roland website .

Full tracklist

Side A

Marley Marl 108 BPM 2.05

Machinedrum 150BPM 2.40

Shy Boogs 60BPM 2.57

Egyptian Lover 128BPM 3.27

Nadus 133BPM 3.22

Nosajthing 100BPM 2.55

+ Lockgrooves

Scoop DeVille 66BPM

Tyree Cooper 133BPM

Side B

Serato Control tone

Side C

Just Blaze 66/133BPM 3.52

Tyree Cooper 123BPM 4.00

DJ Qbert 66BPM 2.53

Salva 130BPM 2.57

Seven Davis Jr 121BPM 4.32

+ Lockgrooves

Just Blaze 66BPM

Nadus 133BPM

Side D