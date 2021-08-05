Roland celebrates 808 day with an 808 bomber jacket that costs $808 (you can try the TR-808 plugin for free, though)

We know a lot of you love the Roland TR-808 , but you’ll have to be someone who really loves it you’re going to consder splashing out on the company’s latest piece of drum machine -related merch.

To celebrate 808 day 2021 - it seems to come around quicker every year - the design gurus at Roland’s Lifestyle arm have come up with an 808-themed bomber jacket, priced at - you guessed it - $808.

This is a strictly limited-edition piece of clothing; only 88 of the handmade jackets will be available to purchase, with each numbered for authenticity. They’ve been designed and manufactured in Los Angeles, and feature “rich satin and heavy embroidery”, as well as the obligatory 808 branding.

If the jacket isn’t to your taste - either in financial or fashion terms - then you might be more interested in Roland’s other 808 day promo, which sees the company offering a free test drive of its TR-808 plugin for the whole of August. Just sign up for a free Roland account on the Roland Cloud website and you’ll be good to go.