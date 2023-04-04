Roland celebrates 404 day with live performances, new streetwear and a free sample pack

We have nightmares about having a 404 day - 24 hours of broken web pages (opens in new tab) - but for Roland, it’s a cause for celebration. On 4 April, the company is taking the opportunity to showcase everything that’s great about its SP-404 sampler, giving you live performances, a new streetwear collection and a free sample pack.

There will be a total of 12 livestreamed 404 performances. J Rocc, Sarah The Illstrumentalist, Acemo, Flofilz, Reo Matsumoto, Lightfoot, Foodman, Mr. Slipz, Phennel Koliander, Valerio Delphi, Mayumikiller and Huey Mnemonic are all broadcasting via their own social media channels - check out the schedule below (you might need to click and zoom in).

(Image credit: Roland)

(opens in new tab)

There’ll also be a live, in-person tribute show for Ras G, the late LA beatmaker. This will take place at the Poobah Record Shop in Pasadena, CA between 3 and 7pm local time. It’ll feature performances from Dibiase, Dakim, The Vivians, Linafornia and AshTreJinkins, and the event will also be streamed live via dublab (opens in new tab).

If you want to wear your love of the SP-404 quite literally on your sleeve, you can check out the new Roland Lifestyle Ras G Tribute Streetwear Collection (opens in new tab). This will be unveiled during the Poobah Record Shop performance, and includes a t-shirt, long-sleeve shirt, hoodie, hat, milk crate and wooden keychain. Prices range from $38-$110.

(Image credit: Roland)

Proceeds from the sale of the Ras G collection during the event and online will benefit Ras G’s hometown of Leimert Park through music education programs for children in partnership with the Fernando Pullman Community Arts Center. Roland will also be making a $2,500 donation.

If you want some fresh inspiration for your own 404 projects, meanwhile, you can check out the 404 Day Beat Maker Sample Pack Vol. I. This draws inspiration from SP beatmakers around the world, with the likes of Japan's Phennel Koliander, Detroit's Meftah, Australian expat Nonjuror, and Brazil's Tiago providing a wide variety of lo-fi, hip-hop and deep house sounds. It’s free for all Roland Account holders via the Roland Cloud Manager.

Roland’s celebration package is rounded out by an article examining São Paulo's early noughties hip-hop and beatmaking scene, and the impact the SP-404 had on it, and two limited-edition shields from V-Moda, the company’s headphone brand.