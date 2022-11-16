Rode’s new NT-USB+ microphone offers easy plug-and-play recording and next-gen features

Despite the fact that it was released back in 2014, Rode’s NT-USB is still widely regarded as one of the best USB microphones on the market. However, Rode isn’t resting on its plug-and-play recording laurels, and has now announced a new version, the NT-USB+.

As its name suggests, this is based on the original NT-USB but adds a few next-generation features, including enhanced circuitry, Rode’s low-noise high-gain Revolution preamp technology and upgraded 24-bit/48kHz A/D conversion.

There’s also internal DSP that powers a high-pass filter for cutting out low-end rumble, a noise gate for eliminating background noise, a compressor to add punch and the Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects for “rich, broadcast tone”.

You can engage these processing features via the companion Rode Central app, which works on desktop and mobile devices, and also in Rode Connect, the free podcasting and streaming software.

The NT-USB+ is plug and play and features a class-compliant USB-C output for connection to Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices. There’s also a zero-latency high-power headphone output with level and mix controls. The mic ships with its own pop filter and a tripod mount for desktop use, and is available now priced at $169.

