RockBoard wants to tidy up your pedalboard with its Module Patch Bays and power supply mounting accessories

RockBoard has announced three Module Patch Bays and pedalboard power supply mounting accessories The Tray and Frame XL for its newly redesigned RockBoard pedalboard range.

The RockBoard Module comes in three configurations, all of which are designed to make hooking your pedalboard up easier via the use of thru-jacks - the connections are mirrored on the rear of the Modules.

Each Module offers an IEC power connection, plus a variety of audio options: Module 1 offers four mono jacks, a TRS, an XLR and a DC; Module 2 delivers four monos, two XLRs and a USB; Module 3 offers three mono, two XLR female and one XLR male.

The Modules clock in at £61.64 each.

RockBoard's succinctly monikered The Tray, meanwhile, promises to be a universal power supply mounting solution, which can be mounted underneath any RockBoard (except Duo 2.0) without drilling holes.

Power supplies simply sit on top of The Tray, enabling the use of Velcro or cables ties to secure the supply.

The Tray is £10.19.

Finally, the Frame XL is an optional brace for mounting larger power supplies to RockBoard’s monster Cinque 5.2, 5.3 and 5.4 ’boards.

That one will set serious pedalheads back £41.10.

For more info on all of RockBoard’s new releases, head over to the company’s website.