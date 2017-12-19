NAMM 2018: RockBoard announces redesigned pedalboard range

NAMM 2018: Warwick’s quest to redefine the pedalboard market continues apace, as it unveils a completely redesigned RockBoard range.

Promising a “lightweight, rigid and rugged” format, the new RockBoards are constructed from one folded, cold-rolled aluminium sheet, meaning they will neither “bend nor wiggle”, apparently.

Read more: Warwick RockBoard

The ’boards’ slot-based design works with standard mounting solutions such as Velcro, as well as RockBoard’s own Quick Mount pedal mounting plates, available separately.

Power supplies can also be mounted underneath using RockBoard’s The Tray mount, while Module patch bay can be connected, too, offering easy access to ins and outs.

Seven sizes of ’board will available from January, with RRPs to be announced around then - that’ll be the clincher, of course: the various accessories plus ’board will need to be reasonably priced to make pedal fans consider switching setups. We’ll be watching on in interest…